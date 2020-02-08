Here’s why Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia loves iPhones

MUMBAI: These days, a mobile phone has become an integral part of an individual. The need varies and also different people love different features of a mobile phone. Speaking about the same, Aditi Bhatia, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has spoken about the feature of iPhones that she really loves.

Known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aditi is pretty active on social media. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.

She has yet again shared a post. It’s a picture wherein she is looking cute in a short dress. Her white shoes enhanced her attire, making her look stylish, too.

In the same post, she also revealed about the feature of an iPhone that she loves. Aditi wrote beside the picture, “I love it how iPhone’s wide angle makes me look 7 feet.”

What do you think about her look and caption? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the work front, Aditi started her career as a child artist and acted in films like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala and The Train. On the television front, she played the role of Taneja in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq. She also played Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' hit soap, Ye Hai Mohabbatein.