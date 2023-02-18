Here’s why you cannot miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this weekend!

MUMBAI: The viewers of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have an interesting weekend ahead! The show takes on massive twists and turns and will surely keep you at the edge of your seats!

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) leaves Kasauli but she has her own dilemma and unintentional fear. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is anxious as to why Akshara is back. Goenka family and dadi gets the intuition that Akshu is near and Akshara reaches. The Goenka family is happy to see and everyone welcomes Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abhir.

Everyone is happily serving and taking care of Akshu and her new family. However, Abhinav is restless seeing the big house and seems to be a misfit but Manish makes him feel at ease. At

Birla house, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) panics as things will not be okay… Abhimanyu tries to be cool. Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) is not home as he is avoiding meeting Akshara!