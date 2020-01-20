Here’s Your Chance to Audition for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs!

MUMBAI: 20th January: After ruling reality television and winning the audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers from across the country, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back.

If you think that you have what it takes to become the next Li’l champ, you need to rush to the closest venue in order to audition for the all new season! Sugandha Date was crowned the winner of the previous season while the nation was introduced to an array of talented singing prodigies like Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad, Tanya Sharma, Shanmukhpriya, Sonakshi Kar and everyone’s favourite ‘Chote Bhagwaan’ Jayas Kumar.

Taking the legacy of recognizing child singers and giving them a platform to discover their talent at such a young age forward, the show once again sets out to scout for a fresh new batch of young music aspirants and will be conducting auditions across various cities. The auditions in the city will be held on Saturday, 25th January 2020, 8:00 AM onwards at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Juhu Versova Link Road, Behind HDFC Bank, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.