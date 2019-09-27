News

Here’s your CHANCE to ‘MEET’ Parth Samthaan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved television celebrities!

He is hot and dashing, and the chocolate boy image that he has is adored by fans. In fact, his Instagram profile has his followers going weak in their knees every time he posts a picture of himself in fashionable outfits.

The festivity of Navratri is just around the corner, and along with common folks, celebrities too look forward to celebrating the festival of dance. Parth has already geared up and has given a shout out to his fans!

Take a look.

How excited are you to meet Parth? Leave your comments in the section below!
Tags > Parth Samthaan, Instagram profile, Television celebrities, Fashionable Outfits, Folks, Festival of Dance, Navratri,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal

past seven days