HERE is why Shivangi Joshi is DIFFERENT from the OTHER ACTRESSES!

MUMBAI: It was Sharmila Tagore who first created a sensation when she decided to don the bikini and do a cover-photo shoot for a popular magazine shoot in 1966. She also appeared in a bold blue swimsuit in the famous song ‘Aasman se aaya farishta…’

From there on, the trend of wearing a bikini has always been a thing, especially if you have a body to flaunt!

Now Shivangi Joshi is one good looking actress. She knows how to make people fall in love with her and comes across as sweet and bubbly on television.

She is a part of one of the most popular fiction dailies on television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and has made a place in the hearts of the audience as Naira. Not only are her acting skills on point but her fashion sense is also fabulous. Whether it is ethnic or Western, she knows how to make heads turn. Now the one thing which a majority actresses experiment with, especially if they have a great body to flaunt, is the bikini look, following the footsteps of the trend which began back in 1966 in Indian cinema...

From Erica Fernandes to Anita Hassanandani, we have a lot of actors flaunting their bikini clad pictures. However, Shivangi is one actress who has refrained from posing in a bikini atleast for her social media

page. Shivangi sure looks immensely cute and it seems like she follows some self restrictions just like her on-screen character.

We went out to ask a few of her fans about the same. Ginni Villakhoo, a housewife said, "Well, I would love to see her in various shade including a bikini. I mean why not!"

Mittul Thakkar, an entrepreneur shared, "I love her as Naira. She is an ideal wife and a daughter-in-law. If she were to din a bikini now, the audience would take her negatively I feel as Naira has become a

household name and people dream of having a person like her in their family! "

What are your thoughts on the same?

(PS: The content is with regards to a perspective on a particular celebrity. Tellychakkar.com has no intention of comparing or belittling any other celebrity.)