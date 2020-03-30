Here's how Ashnoor Kaur is keeping in touch with her co-actors from Patiala Babes!

MUMBAI: Young actors have often amazed us with their hard work. The way they balance their studies and shooting is applause worthy.

Talking about young actors, Ashnoor Kaur deserves a special mention.

The actress gained a lot of attention for playing the role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, she is playing the lead role in Patiala Babes opposite Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Convid -19 has led to everyone, including actors being quarantined. And looks like the ensemble cast of Patiala Babes, which is quite like a family to each other have found a way to keep in touch with each other during the isolation phase.

In an interaction with Tellychakkar.com during the social media live session, Ashnoor mentioned that they have formed a WhatsApp group where they not only ask about the well being of everyone but also have interactions about all what they are doing to keep themselves busy.

