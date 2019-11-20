News

Here's how Dalljiet Kaur is recollecting her memorable days in Bigg Boss 13 house

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur was all over the news when she was entered India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress got evicted pretty early from the show and since then it seems she is missing being inside the house.

Dalljiet took to her Instagram account to share all the fond memories she had while she was in the house.

Though Dalljiet's participation in the Bigg Boss 13 house proved to be a major hit, she couldn't survive for more days. Well, we wish to see the actress back in the house.

What are your thoughts? Do you want to see Dalljiet back in the BB13 house? Tell us in the comments.
