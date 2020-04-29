Here's how Govinda and Madhuri Dixit inspired Neha Marda and Nishant Singh Malkani

MUMBAI: As the whole world celebrates International Dance Day today (April 29), the TV fraternity is also joyous about the occasion. We all know how integral dance is to the television industry, having picturised several iconic dance sequences on popular shows, while also introducing shows closely associated with dance over the years. At Zee TV as well, we have several actors who love dancing. Be it Nishant Singh Malkani, Neha Marda, Vin Rana or Shakti Mohan, all the stars are celebrating dance in their own way.

In fact, on International Dance Day, a few of the actors have also shared with us special memories and instances related to dance. Neha Marda, who will soon be seen playing the role of Shubra on Zee TV’s upcoming offering Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti spoke about her love for dance. Talking about what the art form means to her, Neha revealed, “I took up dancing when I was only 3. For me, it’s a belief, a religion and it truly gives me confidence. In fact, when I dance, everything around me fades away and it truly makes me feel beautiful. I have put all my energy in learning this art throughout my life and even though today, I make a living out of acting, I still look for an opportunity to dance always.”

Talking about her dancing idol, Neha mentioned, “I look up to on Madhuri Dixit as an actress, dancer and family maker. She truly balanced everything and took care of all her responsibilities very well. I aspire to be like and hence, now that I’m married, I feel it is my responsibility to give back to the place where I come from and educate people about the fine art form. Hence, I opened an academy that teaches acting, dancing and singing, and it goes by the name Royal Opera House Academy (ROHA).”

Another deewana of dancing from the Zee TV family, Nishant Singh Malkani who plays the role of Akshat in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame shared, “I believe dance is the most beautiful form of expression. It possesses the power to create an impact on everyone’s lives. One can put forward their truest, most vulnerable feelings out into the world through dance. I’m a dance lover myself and I love the art. I look forward to dance sequences in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, where I get a chance to perform a new routine on screen. In fact, I’m a massive Bollywood fan and hence, I love and appreciate the Bollywood style of dancing inspired by none other than the 90s heart-throb and god of dance, Govinda Sir himself.”

Wouldn't you love seeing Neha Marda and Nishant Singh Malkani groove on the small screen?