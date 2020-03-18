Here's how Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast wrapped up the shoot on a high note; watch video

MUMBAI: The deadly coronavirus effect is rapidly spreading across the world and everyone is worried about the consequences. While lots of countries have taken precautionary measures and are ensuring maximum safety, some are yet to do so.

In India too, all the work and public places have been shut down for the next few days. We all know even the shootings of the shows have been halted for some days.

A lot of shows’ shooting has been wrapped up in the past one or two days and the latest one is Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Kanika Mann who plays the role of Guddan shared a video where they are seen extremely happy as they have wrapped up the shoot for a while and are ready to fight Corona. Everyone is giving a shoutout 'Go Corona'.

Take a look at the video:

Kanika revealed in the caption that they are on a break from the next 13 days and will bounce back on a high note like this.

Well, this was one of the delightful videos which we have come across today and we hope we all can fight this together.