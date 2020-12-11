Here's how Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got a special birthday surprise from the cast & crew of Chhoti Sardarrni

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Colors' popular drama series Chhoti Sardarrni. The actress plays the lead role of Meher Sarabjit Gill on the show. The beautiful actress has been slaying in her role and became a household name for the same.

Today, Nimrit turns a year older and birthdays are always special for everyone. The actress' day got extra special after Nimrit got a special surprise from her friends and co-star.

Nimrit's room was beautiful decorated with balloons and it looked like a dream. The actress' co-star Hitesh Bhardwaj and some crew members were also present for this bash.

The actress shared a few glimpses on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Well, Nirmit couldn't stop thanking everyone for pouring such warm wishes on her birthday and making it extra special.

Here's wishing Nimrit a very happy birthday!

