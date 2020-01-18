Here's how Parth Samthaan is following the footsteps of Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: The importance of social media is rising every passing day. No one can live without it and even if one is away from it, there's no way you can survive for a long time without it.



Our celebrities too are constantly active on social media to stay in touch with their fans and give them all the updates about their latest whereabouts. This excess use of social media can hamper one's mental health and hence everyone should be aware of the pros and cons of the same.



We all know how popular TV actor Ravi Dubey has been taken a break from social media from time-to-time. He calls it a detox therapy. Well, we really think this is a good idea and many should adopt this on a timely basis. In the past few months, Ravi took a social media break twice for a good period of time before he was back with a bang.



The actor also announced it on social media by sharing a post on the Instagram account. Take a look at Ravi's posts:





And now, it seems Parth Samthaan has decided to follow Ravi Dubey's footsteps. The handsome hunk too has gone for a social media detox and revealed it on his Instagram story. While fans are dearly going to miss Parth for a few days but we really think it is a good idea.Well, it will be interesting to see if any other TV stars follow Ravi's footsteps or not.What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments.