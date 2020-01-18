Here's how Parth Samthaan is following the footsteps of Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: The importance of social media is rising every passing day. No one can live without it and even if one is away from it, there's no way you can survive for a long time without it.
Our celebrities too are constantly active on social media to stay in touch with their fans and give them all the updates about their latest whereabouts. This excess use of social media can hamper one's mental health and hence everyone should be aware of the pros and cons of the same.
We all know how popular TV actor Ravi Dubey has been taken a break from social media from time-to-time. He calls it a detox therapy. Well, we really think this is a good idea and many should adopt this on a timely basis. In the past few months, Ravi took a social media break twice for a good period of time before he was back with a bang.
The actor also announced it on social media by sharing a post on the Instagram account. Take a look at Ravi's posts:
