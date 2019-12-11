News

Here's how Parth Samthaan parties post-work!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 05:56 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days, the actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.  Anurag the character that he plays are loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

Now in one of the fan clubs, we came across a video where you can see Parth dancing his heart out, with one of his friends and seems like he is dancing on the song of Hrithik Roshan and enjoying his time post work.

Well, there is no doubt that Parth has a massive fan following and this video will definitely bring a smile on his fans face.

Check out the video below : 

View this post on Instagram

These [email protected]_parthsamthaan @karanjotwani #throwback

A post shared by Sonal (@_parth_samthaanfc) on

Parth Samthaan, Anurag, Hrithik Roshan

