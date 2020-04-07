Here's how Rashami Desai rocked her saree look in all her shows

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The actress was recently seen in popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and won several hearts with her stellar performance.

Rashami managed to survive in the house till the end and gathered lots of praises for the way she played the game.

The actress has been a part of the Telly world for a very long time and has a number of hit shows to her credit.

Well, Rashami has always been amazing in her every show. From her character to her style, everything has been on point.

If we recollect some past shows of Rashami, the actress has donned some beautiful traditional looks, especially in stunning sarees.

Rashami flaunted some beautiful looks in sarees in her shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and now in Naagin 4 as well.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, Rashami has given major saree goals with her beautiful and different looks.

Which of Rashami's look do you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.