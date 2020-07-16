Here's how Reem Shaikh is being pampered by co-star Sehban Azim

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim are making the most of their shooting days as they get back in action after so many months of the lockdown. The show's shooting has kickstarted and everyone is enjoying getting back to work.

We all know ho Reem and Sehban keep having fun on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Their Instagram has always some fun pictures and videos from the sets.

From pulling each other's leg to sharing some sweet moments, Reem and Sehban give some major friendship goals.

And now, Sehban has done something really sweet for his co-star Reem. The actress shared a boomerang video and captioned it saying how Sehban is spoiling her with some sweet treats.

Sehban got him a jar of Nutella and some chocolates.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, that's how Sehban is spoiling Reem with such a sweet gesture.

