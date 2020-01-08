Here's how Ronit Roy felt in a foreign land; shares an UNBELIEVABLE incident

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the known faces of Bollywood and television industry. The handsome hunk has been in showbiz for many years and has established a name for himself. The actor did several movies in the 90s and then went on to conquer the Telly world with a number of hit shows over the span of many years.

While Ronit's career is continuing on a great note with all the amazing projects, the actor recently experienced a wonderful thing during his foreign tour. Ronit took to his Instagram account to share about the same and we were left in awe.

During his recent tour to Bangkok, he took his son Agasthya Bose Roy for a haircut in salon. Well, the actor did not see this coming but a bunch of staff members started calling Ronit 'Superstar' as they immediately recognized him. This shows that Ronit is extremely popular in many parts of the world and has a huge fan following.

Take a look at Ronit's post:

The actor was overwhelmed by this incident and also thanked his fans for giving him all the love and support.

Ronit happily posed with the staff members for a super cool click and the joy on his face was clearly visible.

On the work front, Ronit is currently shooting for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3.