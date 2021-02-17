Here's how Sehban Azim  transforms himself for his character in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta is quite popular among the fans. The show has garnered rave reviews from the viewers ever since the beginning.

Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles on the show. Their on-screen pairing of Malhar and Kalyani has become everyone's favourite.

We have seen both Reem and Sehban donning different shades of character on the show as per the track.

Currently, Sehban is seen in two different characters, Shera and Anarkali Mausi.

Well, Sehban's look in Anarkali Mausi has left the viewers amused.

A video is doing the rounds of social media where Sehban has given a quick glimpse of his transformation from Shera to Anarkali Mausi.

Take a look:

From hair to makeup, everyone is right on point and the transformation is jaw-dropping.

Sehban has been totally killing in this look and has done total justice to this character.

What do you think about Sehban's transformation? Tell us in the comments.

