Here's how Shiva taught a lesson to Kesar who scared Rishita in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store has become everyone's favourite in no time.

Pandya Store has been constantly witnessing some twists and turns in the story which leaves the viewers intrigued.

After Dev-Rishita and Shiva-Raavi's wedding, things have changed in the Pandya family.

It was earlier seen that Raavi gets impressed with Shiva's gentleman look while their fight continues as usual.

On the other side, Gautam informs Rishita about Raavi and Shiva's sacrifice due to which Dev and Rishita were able to get married.

However, Rishita is much adamant as she wants to have a nuclear family with Dev.

In viewers of Pandya Store enjoyed the previous track where Krish donned a new avatar by wearing a white saree and putting on scary makeup to petrify Rishita.

Krish and Shiva's plan became successful in scaring Rishita.

Krish who was seen as the ghost Kesar managed to entertain everyone with his bang-on comic skills.

And now, a video shared by Kanwar Dhillon who plays the role of Shiva on the show where he is seen troubling his co-star Krish aka Kesar in the fun BTS video.

Take a look:

We can hear Kanwar saying how he scared everyone in the get-up of Kesar and now it's time for him to pay for that.

Well, the star cast of Pandya Store is bonding big time on the sets of the show and are also enjoying the shoot.

What's your take on Shiva and Krish's off-screen camaraderie? Tell us in the comments.

