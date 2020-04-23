Here's how Shubhangi Atre is making the most of her quarantine time...

MUMBAI: Amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19 a lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same.

Kartik Aryan’s monologue to Hina Khan’s hacks, a lot of celebrities are trying to promote mental wellness and awareness on the issue.

One of the actors who is using maximum use of her time is actress Shubhangi Atre as she practices meditation and yoga.

"Meditation is the simple and easilest approach to wellness that focuses on our body’s natural tendency toward health and self-healing. I enjoy practicing it with the purpose of building strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body," she said.

Talking about the benefits of meditation, Shubhangi implied, "Aside from the physical benefits, one of the best benefits of practicing meditation is how it helps a person to manage stress, which is known to have devastating effects on the body and mind. I feel relaxed and happy all the time. Meditation is a way of relaxing myself.

To experience the benefits of meditation, regular practice is necessary. It takes only a few minutes every day. Once imbibed into the daily routine, meditation becomes the best part of your day! Meditation is like a seed. When you cultivate a seed with love, the more it blossoms. Busy people from all backgrounds are grateful to pause and enjoy a refreshing few minutes of meditation each day. Dive deep into yourself and enrich your life."

Way to go Shubhangi!