Here's a list of BREAK-UPS in the recent times!

MUMBAI: Being a celebrity has its own pros and cons. While fame and money comes with success, there are people also harping around their personal lives and constantly judging them.



While some actors find their love in their fellow co-stars or people from the fraternity, there are others whose relationship faces troubled waters and, sometimes, sinks. Heartbreak is universal, and there’s nothing more relatable than stars who have opened up about love and loss. No matter who you are, breaking up is hard.



Whatever the case, one must and has to move on in life and pursue greener pastures in their personal and private lives. Below, we have a list of couples who have gone through a break-up, and some who are rumoured to be facing problems in their paradise.



Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol





Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol were in a relationship for six years and got engaged on 21st August 2016. But they recently called off their engagement, apparently due to compatibility issues.Garima was rumoured to be dating her Shakti co-star Vivian Dsena, but soon, there was news about her breakup with him. By the time people could digest this news, Garima surprised everyone by putting up a post about her engagement with Raahul, who happens to be a diamond merchant. However, things did not go well, and due to compatibility issues, the two called off their relationship.

Pooja and Raj have been in a steady relationship from the past 10 years and have struck a fine balance between work, family, and friends along with their relationship. However, there are rumours that there is trouble in their paradise.Somya got married to US-based film maker Arun Kapoor. A few months ago, she took to social media to share that she has been a victim of domestic violence and emotional manipulation. She is a single mother now.The couple was going strong in their martial relationship, but soon, things started falling apart. They decided to end their seven-year relationship and said that they still love each other but that their definition of love has changed.After going missing for months, Siddharth came back and accused his mother of torture. Later, Shubuhi called off her engagement with Siddharth, stating that she faced physical abuse.