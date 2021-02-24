Here's a look at what BB14 participants are doing now

MUMBAI: Now that Bigg Boss 14 is over, the contestants are reunited with their family and friends. They are busy catching up, partying, and enjoying themselves. Take a look at what's keeping them busy.

Rubina Dilaik received a warm welcome from Abhinav Shukla and her family. She also partied hard with friends Sharad Kelkar, Srishty Rode, and others.

Abhinav Shukla, who fought till the end in the game, is back on sets. He shared his picture and captioned it as, "I live to be in front of the camera and love to be behind it as well!"

Rahul Vaidya reunited with his family and friends at home. He shared some photos with his girlfriend Disha Parmar and captioned the post as, "Back to my Direction (Meri Disha) #cutie." The singer also visited Siddhivinayak temple where he was clicked by the paparazzi.

The actress stepped out in a fresh white top and blue denim to pamper herself. She also posted a story on Instagram in which she said that the first thing she is doing is getting her nails done. She also plans to watch the entire season of Bigg Boss 14.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are off to Jammu to meet the former's family. Their relationship has seen quite tumultuous times in the house. The couple seems to be heading for some 'me' time besides meeting the fam.

Another Bigg Boss couple who has been spending a lot of time together post eviction is Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. The two celebrated Valentine's Day together and are often spotted in the city.

Credits: Times of India