Here's one thing Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya would ace at in their real life wedding because of their song Madhanya

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya is constantly in the news ever since he has participated in Bigg Boss 14.

The handsome hunk became the runner-up of the popular reality show and went on to win hearts with his amazing gameplay.

Rahul grabbed major attention when he went on to propose his ladylove Disha Parmar on national television in Bigg Boss house on the occasion of her birthday.

The duo is painting the town red with their love ever since then.

From hanging out at each other's place to sharing mushy pictures and videos, Disha and Rahul are the most popular real-life jodis of the Telly world.

Rahul is currently in South Africa's Cape Town where he is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

We had earlier reported how ladylove Disha did not want Rahul to go away from her and sweetly stopped him.

In fact, Disha also came to the airport to see off Rahul and the duo just couldn't stop seeing each other till Rahul went.

Well, we all know that Rahul and Disha's recently released music video Madhanya went on to become a huge hit among the fans.

The video was not just beautiful but also a visual treat for the fans.

Both were dressed up in stunning wedding attires making us even more curious about their wedding.

In one of the interviews with an entertainment portal, both Rahul and Disha revealed some fun anecdotes during the shooting of Madhanya.

Rahul and Disha revealed how it was a dress rehearsal for both of them for their wedding.

Apart from that, Disha revealed how the duo took 30 pheras while shooting for a particular sequence.

The actress also jokingly said that they are now married for 5 janams.

Rahul added that the director asked them to continue taking the pheras for some time till they got the shot.

Well, it seems apart from the dress rehearsal, Rahul and Disha also rehearsed taking the pheras for their real-life wedding.

