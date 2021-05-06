Here's the confirmed list of contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 from Divyanka Tripathi to Vishal Aditya Singh; check out the list!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to shoot its season 11 in Capetown. 12 Celebrities will be flying tonight to show their daring side in this stunt-based reality show. We recently got you the confirmed list of names who will participate in the show this year. And just before they land in the country to shoot the reality show, we once again get you the final names of the stars participating!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Divyanka who is also fondly called Ishita Bhalla thanks to her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien is all set to break her onscreen 'bahu' image. The actress is all set to participate in the stunt-based show and will reveal her daring side. Divyanka has also been the winner of Nach Baliye 8.

Abhinav Shukla: The model-actor who surprised the audience after his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Before this Abhinav had also participated in the reality show Survivor India where he has managed to stay on an island in extreme conditions without any resources.

Rahul Vaidya: The famous singer who recently won hearts after his glorious stint in Bigg Boss 14 and became the runner up will also be seen participating in the show.

Nikki Tamboli: One of the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and also a finalist is now set to surprise her fans with this reality show. Nikki is the third contestant from BB14 after Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla who will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Vishal Aditya Singh: He participated in Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 in the very same year and is back to entertain his fans in the reality space as the actor is packing his bags for the stunt-based reality show this time.

Aastha Gill: The one who made people move on her songs like Dj Waley Babu, Buzz and Proper Patola will be seen dancing on Rohit Shetty's tunes in the upcoming season of KKK.

Mahek Chahel: Bigg Boss 5 runner up and famous actress-model will also be challenging herself by performing some daredevil stunts. The actress recently made headlines due to her personal life after she parted ways with fiance Ashmit Patel post 5 years of relationship.

Arjun Bijlani: Naagin actor has already confirmed his participation in the reality show and has also mentioned how terrified he is of reptiles.

Varun Sood: The actor model and athlete who garnered all the attention by his participation in reality shows like Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 9 and who emerged the winner of Ace Of Space will now have another reality show to add to his list.

Anushka Sen: The Internet sensation and popular TV actress will also be seen doing some dare devil stunts this season to entertain her fans. The actress was seen playing the lead in ZEE TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega but had to quit the show in between for health reasons after which Megha Ray stepped into her shoes.

Saurabh Raaj Jain: In the latest development Mahabharat actor Saurabh Raaj Jain has joined the list after Sanaya Irani backed out from the show at the last moment.

Sana Makbul: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sana Makbul for the first time will participate in the reality show.

