Here's the FIRST LOOK of the five-episode web series of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows on television. The characters of Kartik and Naira have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.



People cannot have enough of them on television.



The cast recently achieved the feat of completing 3000 episodes and were in a celebratory mood. Producer Rajan Shahi arranged for a grand celebration and a cake-cutting ceremony, which we all privy to as Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and the other cast put up pictures on their respective social media handles.



And now, the production house plans to roll out a five-episode web series to mark the achievement. Rajan Shahi's production house released a poster of the same with him, Mohsin, and Shivangi in the cover picture.



Take a look.



Way to go, team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!