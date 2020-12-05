Here's what actor Rohitashv Gour had to say on being typecasted as a comic actor in a loop

MUMBAI: Rohitshv Gour may be known for his impeccable comic timing but he admits that it has put him in a strange dilemma.

The actor says that he doesn’t want to be known only for his comedy roles.

Gour, who has been playing the role of Manmohan Tiwari in Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! for over five years now, says “I don’t think of myself as a comedy actor. Rather, I am an actor who can do good comedy. I have observed one thing in the industry - if you are typecast as a comic actor, people continue to slot you in similar roles. I have done comedy shows such as Shree Sifarashilal with Ashwini Dhir, Lapataganj and then Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! So, people think of me only as a comedy actor. I want to break away from this stereotype soon.".

He further adds, “The biggest compliment that I have received is when a fan on social media said that I was capable of doing a variety of roles like industry veterans Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher. I was overwhelmed, it felt so great.”.

But hasn’t 'Bhabhiji...' made him a household name today? “I’m not discounting the fact that the show has given me immense fame and adulation as an actor. Manmohan Tiwari is not the only popular character on the show, everyone, including Masterji (played by Vijay Kumar Singh), who plays a small role is a hit with the audiences.”, he concludes.

