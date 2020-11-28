Here's what Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has to say about Vanraj taking out his anger on Samar

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is working wonders on the small screen. The show which started just a few months back is topping the TRP charts for quite some time now.

The stellar cast members of the show which includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, among others have done total justice to their characters.

The viewers are seeing constant dhamaka happening in the Shah family ever since they have come to know about Vanraj and Kavya's affair.

While the onscreen drama is adding various twists and turns to the story, there's something happening off-screen as well.

Well, a video shared by Paras AKA Samar on Instagram showcases how he is trying his hands at singing like his co-star Sudhanshu.

Take a look:

Paras tried his best to mesmerise everyone with his voice but it was Sudhanshu's reaction which grabbed everyone’s attention.

Producer Rajan Shahi too had a hilarious take on Paras' singing to which the actor also agreed.

Here's what Rajan Shahi commented:

Sudhanshu AKA Vanraj's expressions say it all and we totally agree that he is taking out his anger on Samar off-screen as well.

