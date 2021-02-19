Here's what Aurra Bhatnagar did after partying hard on the sets of Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is presently seen as Bondita in Colors' popular show Barrister Babu. The cute actress has been winning hearts with her mind-blowing performance in this social drama based show. Also, her camaraderie with co-star Pravisht Mishra who plays Anirudh is just amazing.

We have seen Aurra being quite active on her Instagram account. There are several pictures and videos of Aurra where she is having fun on the set with her co-stars.

Aurra is just 9-years-old and she is quite successful in her career. The actress is managing both her acting and studies and her latest Instagram account proves it.

Aurra shared a few pictures where she is studying on the sets of the show after partying with the Barrister Babu star cast.

We all know that Barrister Babu recently completed 200 episodes and there was a grand celebration.

Aurra recevied so much appreciation from the people there and also by the fans for her performance.

Well, Aurra has been constantly working but that hasn't affected her studies and she is balancing it quite well.

This shows that Aurra is equally dedicated to both her work and education.

Well done, Aurra!

