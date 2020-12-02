Here's what Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor would be doing on New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: New Year's is just a few weeks away and everyone is busy making plans to bid the year 2020 goodbye and welcome 2021.

Well, we all know how celebs leave no chance to party around and New Year is one of the most happening nights which is celebrated with much fanfare across the globe.

TellyChakkar got in touch with popular film and TV actress Avika Gor and asked her about the New Year's plans.

Disclosing her New Year plans, Avika said, "I am not planning to go anywhere this time but I will spend all my time with my family. We actors don't usually get to spend much time with our families due to work commitments."

Avika further added, "I won't be going out of the city but instead celebrate at home in order to stay safe due to pandemic. My relatives are also there, so we all will be enjoying ourselves together."

For all those who are not aware, Avika recently made her relationship official on Instagram where she shared a picture with her beau Milind Chandwani.

