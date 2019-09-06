Here's what Divyanka Tripathi has to say on missing Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati darshan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

There has been speculation that all is not well between Divyanka Tripathi and television czarina Ekta Kapoor.

read here: We recently reported about Divyanka missing from close friend and producer Ekta’s Ganpati darshan ( https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/why-was-divyanka-tripathi-missing-ekta-kapoor-s-ganpati-celebration-190903 ).

Ekta, meanwhile, shared many pictures and videos with her gang of girls from Ganpati darshan. Divyanka visited a few friends' houses for Ganpati darshan but not Ekta’s.

It is a known fact that Divyanka was once very close to Ekta and would never miss visiting her on Ganpati.

We buzzed Divyanka to know about the evident distance with her once best friend Ekta, to which she said, 'It wasn’t a party. Just a close-knit get-together. So relax.'

Does that mean Divyanka is no longer a counted in Ekta’s 'close-knit group'?

What are your views on their changing dynamics?

