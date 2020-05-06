Here's what Faisal Khan did on his first DID audition which made Geeta Kapoor say THIS

MUMBAI: Faisal Khan is one of the most established and well-known dancers of the small screen. The ace dancer came into limelight after he auditioned for Dance India Dance L'il Masters Season 2.

Faisal was only 13-years-old when he participated in the show. The young boy performed so gracefully in the audition that even the judges were left awestruck.

After Faisal completed his performance, Terence Lewis, Marzi and Geeta Kapoor were so happy to give out their judgements.

In fact, Geeta was so impressed with Faisal's cuteness and the way he performed that she ended up giving him the most beautiful compliment. Geeta said that if she ever has a son, she would want him to dance like Faisal.

The 13-year-old gets extremely emotional listening to such great remarks about him. Even Terence and Marzi couldn't help but say only good things about Faisal.

Faisal has now come a long way in his career after appearing in a number of dance-based and TV shows.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, ZEE TV, DANCE INDIA DANCE)