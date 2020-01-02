Here's what happened when Ashnoor Kaur visited a Gurudwara to seek blessings

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has become a household name with her current show Patiala Babes, where she plays the role of Mini Khurana. The actress has won hearts with her excellent performance and the way she has carried the entire serial on her shoulders.



Ashnoor is quite popular among fans, all thanks to her hard work and dedication. The year 2019 had been a great one for her, and she decided to welcome the new year on a religious note with her family.



Ashnoor shared pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen seeking blessings at Sachkhand Shri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded. The actress shared many Instagram stories wherein some videos we can see the crowd going berserk seeing her and are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Ashnoor and take pictures. Ashnoor's father is taking control of the situation and seeing to it that his daughter does not face any issues.



In one of her stories, Ashnoor is overwhelmed seeing all the love and support she is getting from her fans and also thanked them for it.



Take a look at Ashnoor's posts.

On the work, Ashnoor is popularly known for playing the younger Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has done various other shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Mahabharat, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne.