Here's what has made Malaika Arora extremely ANGRY

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable fashion preferences, her timeless beauty and her stunning dance moves. The actress is quite jovial and always wears a smile on her face. She is one of those celebrities who can probably bring a smile on everyone’s face with her warm gestures.

Malaika is currently judging Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer.

Well, the model turned actress recently got extremely angry.

Curious to know what made the happy-go-lucky Malaika fume with rage? Read on...

PM Narendra Modi announced a curfew on Sunday (March 22, 2020) and urged everyone to come together and applaud the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others who are working religiously during the Coronavirus outbreak.

While a lot of people adhered to Janta curfew and applauded at 5 pm as per NaMo’s instructions, a few didn’t get the idea of what was requested to them. There are a lot of videos where a large number of people can be seen clanging plates and clapping on the streets of Mumbai, which totally eradicated the intention of Janta Curfew which was implemented to have zero contact with outsiders and no roaming on the streets.

This did not go down well with Malaika. She expressed her anger on one of her Instagram stories.

