Here's what  Ishika Shahi and the cast of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' have to say on Rajan Shahi's 50th birthday!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is turning 50 on Friday (December 3), and here's what the cast of his longest running show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" (YRKKH) had to say on his big day. Read on:

Ishika Shahi (daughter):

Happy Birthday Dad! Thanks for always being so supportive and trusting me to make my own decisions. I couldn't have asked for a better father. And this day is truly a day to celebrate. You make me want to work harder everyday and I wish you all the happiness and success in the world. Love you.

Shivangi Joshi (Naira Goenka aka Sirat Goenka from YRKKH): Your special day is the perfect opportunity for me to thank you for inspiring and supporting me. I feel truly blessed to be guided by a phenomenal mentor like you. An exceptional leader and my mentor, on your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Happy birthday Rajan sir. May you always prosper in life. God bless you with immense love, laughter and prosperity. Have a great birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

Harshad Chopda (Dr. Abhimanyu Birla from YRKKH):

Rajan sir may you keep spreading happiness and prosperity for many more years to come. Happy 50th birthday sir.

Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka from YRKKH):

Happy Golden Birthday Rajan sir. I'm so thankful and grateful for everything. You are truly an inspiration to the people around you.

You are a wonderful person and this birthday is a fresh beginning. I wish you confidence, courage, and capability.

Karishma Sawant (Dr. Arohi Goenka from YRKKH):

Happy Golden Birthday, sir. I'm so glad to be a part of YRKKH during this special year of your life and many many more years ahead. May you always shine and smile this bright. Here's wishing you an incredible birthday. Thu thu thu !

Pragati Mehra (Dr. Mahima Birla from YRKKH):

Rajan ji is the man with the golden touch in the entertainment business. On his birthday he literally walks into the golden club. He also is a producer with a golden heart. You have to see how team DKP and everyone who works with loves him. Actually an inspiration to see and learn on how to achieve respect and love from all who get to interact with him. To happier times, higher TRPs and luck forever and for always. Much love.

Ashish Nayyar (Dr. Anand Birla from YRKKH):

He's one of the coolest guys I've seen, he's chilled out and a very genuine genius.

Mayank Arora (Kairav Goenka from YRKKH):

It's Rajan Sir’s 50th Birthday, his golden jubilee. I wish him a very very happy birthday, on his special day I wish he continues to be the man who he is and do the work that he does. Wish him happiness and many more birthdays to come. The man, the legend!

Paras Priyadarshan (Neil Birla from YRKKH):

Rajan sir is a veteran of the industry, someone who believes in hard work. He's always pushing me and always making sure that I'm at ease at work. I admire his passion.

Ami Trivedi (Manjari Birla from YRKKH):

With you at the helm of affairs, you make us look forward to coming to work each day. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Wishing you well-being, happiness and success all throughout. Happy birthday Rajanji.

Niharika Chouksey (Nishtha Birla from YRKKH):

Happy Birthday Rajan sir. Many many happy returns of the day. Lots of love sir. Congrats on half a century of making the world brighter. Ksep shining. I am forever grateful to meet a person like you. Once again happy birthday. May this be the bestest birthday ever.

Neeraj Goswami (Parth Birla from YRKKH):

He has achieved so much already. I only wish him health, peace and prosperity in his endeavors. May he and people around him always be happy and healthy. May he create newer benchmarks in the industry like he has been doing.

Vinay Jain (Dr. Harshvardhan Birla from YRKKH):

Happy Birthday, Rajanji ! Wishing you a most fabulous half-century. I have some great memories of being directed by you very early on in my career - and now I'm playing a pivotal role in one of your most successful shows 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Truly fortunate to have met and worked so closely with someone like you, Rajanji. Wish you great health and happiness. Here's looking forward to your next 50 !!

Sharan Anandani (Vansh Goenka from YRKKH):

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Rajan sir.

You're like a blessing in many people's lives.

You're like a father to me and the care you have for your actors and team shows your love. May God bless you always. Tu Thu Thu!