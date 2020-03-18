News

Here's what Karan V Grover is doing in his quarantine time

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 03:12 PM

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Almost all of us are under house arrest to save ourselves from getting infected. Even actors have been given time off, as shootings have been called-off till 31 March.

Well, while some are already getting bored and missing their daily routine, others view the break as a blessing. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Actor Karan V Grover, who is also on a break post the closure of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Hum, is doing something unique in his quarantine time.

He is sorting out his old photographs in albums and fixing new ones. He shared a video on his Instagram profile, stating, 'The new me sorting out the old me to make space for the newer me. Wondering will there ever be enough (space) for All Of Me? Waaah waaahhhhh #quarantinequotes #coronacleaning.'

Take a look!

Do let us know how you are spending your time at home. 

 

Tags Karan V Grover Kahaan Hum Kahaan Hum Instagram TellyChakkar

