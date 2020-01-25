Here's what Karanvir Bohra is doing to prep for his web-series The Casino

MUMBAI: A few days back, popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra announced his upcoming project The Casino - My Game, My Rules and made us super excited about it. The actor had previously shared a picture with the web-series' leading lady and asked fans to guess who it is. However, Karan's co-star's face was not seen in the picture.

Later, it was revealed that Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi is all set to be Karan's leading lady in the series.

And now, Karanvir has already kick-started the preparations for this project and he is flexing it in the gym to acquire the perfect physique.

Karanvir shared the video of the same on his Instagram account and everyone is super excited to see him prep for it.

Take a look at the video:

Both Karanvir and Mandana started shooting for the same on Thursday 23rd January. The Casino will be a 10-episode series where Karanvir will play the central character of Vicky, while Mandana will be seen as Rehana. The series will also feature Andrita Ray will portray the role of Camilla.

The Casino will be Karanvir's digital debut and he is extremely excited for it.

The series will be directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and is slated for 2020 release.