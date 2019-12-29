Here's what makes Abeer and Mishti the cutest and loveable pair of the telly world

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke which airs on Star Plus is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been receiving a great response from the viewers ever since its first day and fans are loving every bit of it. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke gave us one of the sweetest jodis of the small screen in the form of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma who plays the role of Abeer and Mishti.



So, what makes the pair a huge hit among the fans? Well, there's not just one but many reasons why Abeer-Mishti's on-screen pairing has worked wonders for the show and also being loved by the viewers.

We all know Shaheer is a heartthrob of the small screen ever since he made his debut in the show Navya. The handsome has been ruling hearts since those and till date, he has a great following not just in India but in various part of the world. Meanwhile, Rhea is one of the cutest, hottest and the most beautiful actresses of the small town. The diva too enjoys a great fan following, all thanks to her gorgeous looks.There's one more reason why Abeer and Mishti's pair is the most loved by the fans and it is because they perfectly complement each other and their cute, innocent looks can make anyone go aww. Their onscreen nok-jok and their sweet romance is just too beautiful for words.Lastly, Shaheer and Rhea have completely got into the skin of their on-screen characters and given life to them. Abeer and Mishti's pair will always have a special place in the hearts of their fans.