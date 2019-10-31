Here's what makes Drashti Dhami a PERFECT WIFE!

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most popular actresses on television. She is much loved for her character of Madhubala and all the more for her show Silsila.



She quit the show as she didn’t want to play a mother on screen.



Drashti has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting photos and videos.



And as we stalk her Instagram, we spot that she is quite a family person.



The actress got married to Neeraj Khemka in the year 2015, and the couple is happily married and make their love evident everywhere. She also spends time with her close family like her brother and her grandparents, and they all have been spending quality time off late.



Check out her pictures below!



Isn't that sweet?