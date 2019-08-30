Here's what makes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah an AUDIENCE FAVOURITE even today!

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Taarak Mehta is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today. The characters are entertaining and tickle our funny bones throughout the show.



From engaging audiences for over a decade to continuing to be the one of the longest-running series, this Neela Telefilms’ show has become the cult comedy of the small screen.



What makes Taarak Mehta a unique and entertaining show is its star cast. But apart from that, we feel that we also need to give credit to the writers of the show who make the plots interesting. Narrating the plots and setting out sub-plots is something creatives excel at, and they make sure that in every episode, all the characters are given equal light.



Sometimes, it is Roshan. Other times, it is Bhide who probably has problems with his scooter. Iyer faces scientific issues, while Jethalal makes scenes hilarious with his naive comments. Not only that, the show also introduces guests such as Sunderlal, who add a different flavor to the entire story.



After a hard day's work, who wouldn't want to come home and watch some light-hearted situational comedy?



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah caters to all age groups and is a great family entertainer. The show running for more than a decade is testimony to the fact that people cannot have enough of the show despite such a long run!



The show has become such a hit and touched the hearts of the audience because it not only is a comedy show but also imparts social knowledge and understanding. The episodes highlight the social and political events faced by society, and that works to establish an emotional connect with the masses.



What is your take on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?