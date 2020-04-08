Here's what makes Vikas Gupta a 'PEOPLE PERSON'

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta, who is also known as the mastermind, is riding high on success.

The debonair producer is the creator of many popular hit shows like Gumrah, Ace Of Space and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among other shows.

However, he gained immense popularity with his show MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, and his stint in Bigg Boss 10 gave him a new identity and face value.

The producer-turned-host has now touched the mark of 1.1 million followers on Instagram too and is renowned for his humble attitude and down to earth nature along with an impressive attribute of being protective for his friends.His charm and presence, his grounded personality and approachable attitude makes him stand out if the crowd.

Apart from that, the man has got a commendable taste in fashion and all the men who love experimenting with different colors definitely need to look up to all what incorporates Vikas' wardrobe!

There are many other things which also make him much lovable. One of the things we have noticed is that Vikas, despite being so renowned in the industry, does not hold bars when it comes to developing friendships with the newer lot of the industry.

Infact , he encourages fresh talent and not only that, he has also helped a lot of aspirants during heir struggling days from giving them an opportunity to feature in his shows to going out of the way and helping them personally be it providing shelter.

What makes him a star personality is that Vikas has no air about himself of being so renowned. Moreover, his emotional and sensitive side of his personality has always reflected his his behaviour and communication skills which makes him a people person!

