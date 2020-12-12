Here's what Srishti Jain find's attractive in men

MUMBAI: Actor Srishti Jain, who is currently playing the lead in the show Hamari Wali Good News, enjoys a huge list of admirers. While the actor is generally private about her personal life, she opens up about what marriage means to her and what quality in a man attracts her the most. "Brain, hands down is something I find attractive! A great stimulating conversation and someone I can connect with on a mental wavelength is far more attractive that a pretty face," she says. The actor, often gets queries from fans about her plans on marriage and when will they hear the big news. Talking about what it means to her, she adds, "I feel that in India, marriage is the coming together of two families. It’s a huge affair and I whole heartily believe in the concept. The thought of accepting the love of my life amongst holy rituals with my family and friends gives me goosebumps." The talented actor also has a favourite celebrity couple and for her it is "Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza Deshmukh."

So, what will be an ideal date for her? "My dream date would be somewhere away from the city, under the stars, with a picnic basket! Talking about life and the universe. My dream destination has always been either Maldives or Alps," shares the actor.When it comes to her favourite actor, Srishti has a secret crush on someone."I'd like to go on a date with Hrithik Roshan sir! I have a massive crush on him," giggles Srishti, as she signs off.