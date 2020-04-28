News

Here's what the AUDIENCE has to say about Hina Khan WORKING OUT despite FASTING

Hina continues to workout despite fasting.

28 Apr 2020 12:02 AM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress who is now stepping towards her growth into Bollywood. 

She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has a huge fan following.

The pretty lady, who will be seen in her first-ever Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind, is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media and gives as major fitness goals. Hina never fails to hit the gym. In fact, her Instagram stories are always filled with perfect gym looks and workout videos. 

And today, this talented actress gave us the much needed inspiration to hit the gym.

It is the holy month of Ramadan where all the Islamic communities pray and fast. During the period of fasting, they do not even sip water. 

And as dedicates as Hina is to fitness , she continues to workout despite fasting.

Some people who are in awe of her had something to share. Ritika Bhalla, a fashion designer said, " I am mesmerized by her. The way she has grown in her career and the confidence she has is mind blowing."

Nidhi Shah, a graduate shared, " She is a fitness buff and it is because of her that I am working out today. Her after glow on her skin is something every girl would want to have."

Drashti Thakkar opined, " Well , I am impressed with her dedication but she needs to take it a little easy during fasting, I feel."

What are your thoughts on the same?

