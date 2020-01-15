Here's when Asim Riyaz will get married

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him.

Asim has a lot of female fans who really love him, and are crazy for him. Now we came across a video where while talking to Rashmi he finally reveals to her that he will marry after two years and till then he wants to work and make a name for himself.

To which Rashmi tells him that he sometime back has said that he wants to marry when he will turn 35 to which Aarti also seconds that. Asim further says that the person who he likes if it was in his hand he would have married now, but some things are impossible, with his is he hinting on Himanshi.

Rashmi advises him to be the same even when he turns 35 and said whoever he will marry she will be very lucky and so will he, and she wishes the best for him.

Check out the post below: