Here's why all the actresses should derive inspiration from Pooja Banerjee who is on a spree to break the barriers!

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Banerjee who is currently seen as Rhea Mehra in KumKum Bhagya has been one of the most affluential actresses in the industry. The actress who openly spoke about her pregnancy and also said that how she won't let her work take a back seat amidst her pregnancy. The actress who looked absolutely stunning on her baby shower has been shooting back to back for her show and has not let the makers suffer as she is an indispensable part of the show 'KumKum Bhagya'.

Talking openly about her pregnancy :

Pooja has openly spoken about her pregnancy despite of the fact that she is doing a show wherein she is playing the lead. The actress who is a national level swimmer flaunted her baby bump proudly in the public eye.

Shooting for dance sequences in her second trimester :

Women abstain from doing menial body movements during their trimesters but she went ahead and shot for three dance sequences in her show 'KumKum Bhagya' the actress has surely left behind all her inhibitions and has been a thorough professional before becoming anyone else.

Her co-star Mugdha Chapekar calling her 'inspirational' :

Mugdha in an recent interview called her "inspirational" for continuing the shoot despite being pregnant. She also said that she feels highly about her as she did not stay absent from the shoot owing to her condition