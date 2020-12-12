Here's why housemates think Vikas Gupta deserves ‘Saanp ka’ tag

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar is here and Salman Khan is all set to be back to school the contestants for all their 'Karnama' throughout the week.

Salman has always been a peacemaker between the contestants and sorted their issues by giving appropriate solutions to the problems.

From solving problems to pointing out the mistakes which the contestants make, Salman makes sure to give a fair judgment.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Fans compare Aly and Jasmin’s meeting to Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s meeting in Bigg Boss 13

In tonight's episode, before Salman addresses the contestants, they are given certain tags by each of the housemates based on their personality in the house.

Vikas Gupta who has recently entered the house with a team of challengers gets the tag of Saanp (snake). The housemates think Vikas is playing a dirty game behind everyone's back and he can backstab and bite anyone.

Eijaz Khan says that his true personality will be soon out in front of everyone.

While Vikas kept quiet and accepted the tag, he then expressed his disagreement in the presence of Salman. When further asked to whom he would like to give this title, Vikas took Manu Punjabi's name.

Take a look:

Well, it seems the housemates have figured out Vikas' game plan and are not very fond of the way he is playing it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: OMG! This is what Abhinav's parents had to say about Rubina's game