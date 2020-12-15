Here's why Kanika Mann feels extra proud to be a part of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Actress Kanika Mann who's known for her bubbly nature and quick wit opens up about why she feels even more proud to be a part of the super hit show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

In an exclusive chat with Telly Chakkar, she says, "I recently learned that Guddan has been remade in Telugu as well as Telugu. When I first heard the news, I felt so proud to be part of Guddan because only touching content is remade. It's a great achievement to make a show that touches people's hearts, and it's even a greater achievement to having made a show that later gets recreated into different languages."

She further adds, "I think this proves how amazing Guddan's story is, and I wish that people can relate to the remakes just as beautifully that they do for Guddan".

Kanika's character in the show has won a lot of appreciation, and she says, "I'm thankful to all the love I've received for Guddan, and I hope I get all the support from my fans in the future as well"