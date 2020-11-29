Here's why Kanika Mann misses Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Nishant Malkhani way too much

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress is slaying in the role of Guddan and the viewers are loving how she is portraying her character.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega saw a huge twist in the story after the lockdown and how it underwent a leap.

Kanika was seen in a brand new avatar as Chhoti Guddan and fans showered the same love and support to her new character.

Well, the leap also saw an exit of Akshat Jindal AKA Nishant Malkhani's character from the show leaving several fans heartbroken.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Kanika was asked if she misses doing scenes with Nishant.

The actress revealed, "I really miss him so much. In fact, whenever I am doing certain scenes, I tell my co-star how Nishant used to perform such scenes. (Laughs)"

Kanika revealed how she had got extremely comfortable with Nishant during those two years when they worked together. The actress truly misses those days.

Well, it's not just Kanika but even fans miss seeing Guddan and Akshat's jodi on-screen.

