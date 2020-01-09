Here's why Kapil Sharma is confused between real and fake Sapna AKA Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is currently ruling the small screens with his epic comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show has been a hot favourite among the viewers and is no less than a laughter therapy for the masses.

Apart from Kapil, the other cast which includes Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda have left no stone unturned to make the show a huge hit. Their impeccable comedy skills make everyone go ROFL.

While these comedy artists are always up to doing something hilarious, they tend to do the same in real life as well. In a recent boomerang video shared by Krushna, we can see how Kapil and Krushna have given us a reason to laugh.

In the video, both of them are standing in front of the mirror and Kapil can't decide which one is real Krushna AKA Sapna. Take a look at Krushna's post and the caption:

For Kapil, it's difficult to handle one Sapna and here he sees two, that's double trouble.

Both Krushna and Kapil's career is reaching new heights with every passing day, all thanks to their talent and creativity.

