Here's why "Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani" actress Anupama Solanki feels proud of being a TV actor

MUMBAI: “It’s an honour for me to be a TV actor because people are influenced by the medium and sometimes people love us and sometimes they hate us too because of the characters we play. I feel fortunate that we influence the world and it’s a big opportunity and responsibility to guide our society. I have been addicted to TV dramas since childhood so I have observed the TV industry very closely and TV serials but honestly I feel the TV industry has become more backward compared to the 90's. These days we are showing in a TV series that we are going to the moon from a scooter. I was shocked to see that scene. I don’t want to take names but there are 100 of serials who are making the TV industry a disaster. I did not belong to 90’s TV shows but later I saw lots of TV shows who are outstanding. Nukkad natak, Chandrakanta, Ramanyana, Mahabharata, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Byomkesh Bakshi, there is a huge list of hit show but these days only few shows are doing good like my Dangal TV show "Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani" along with Star Plus' "Anupamaa" and Ekta Kapoor's "Kundali Bhagya." I am not happy with our TV industry but don’t have any option so I have accepted whatever it is,” she says.

Anupama watches TV every day for 2 hours, engages in 30 minutes of YouTube and one hour on social media.

About the two things she is proud of being a part of The TV industry, she adds, “There is no cheap vulgar content and the second thing is you become rich working here (smiles).”