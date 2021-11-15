Here's why Pooja Banerjee is considered to be an inspiration for all the actresses on the block

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee is surely one of the biggest inspiration we have in the telly town and here's why, the actress who's currently shooting for her ongoing show KumKum Bhagya is expecting her first child. The actress who broke the stereotypes, by talking about gaining weight despite of being a fitness enthusiast to setting examples for all the working mothers out there.

Being the first fitness enthusiast who openly spoke about gaining weight 'happily' :

Post-preganancy, Pooja spoke about how she is comfortable in gaining weight happily and has no apprehensions about it. Whenever anyone talks about pregnancy, the first apprehension that pops up in the minds of women is gaining weight. But it's so beautiful to see the way she has beautifully embraced it.

One of the first few actresses who has obligated to work throughout pregnancy :

Pooja is one of those few actresses who will be working throughout her pregnancy, in an interview earlier she had revealed "Look at me; I am pregnant and working simultaneously. More TV actresses should get inspired by me. The doctors have given me a go ahead to work, I feel okay to work and I am willing to work". Quite inspirational, isn't it?

One of the first few actresses to openly talk about pregnancy :

Pooja openly spoke about her pregnancy in the media, without the fear of people judging her in a different way. Usually actresses don't reveal the details about their personal life owing to the fear of 'Not getting Work'. Infact, she even posted a picture of her in a swimwear and is quite vocal about the metamorphical changes in her body.