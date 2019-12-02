Here's why Radha Krishn stars Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are a match made in heaven

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Radha Krishn is one of the most popular shows in current times. The serial has gained huge popularity and one of the reasons is Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh's wonderful on-screen jodi. The show gave us such a beautiful couple who plays Radha and Krishna and are completely slaying in their roles. Both Sumedh and Mallika have done justice to their roles and given fans a reason to watch and like the show. While we have seen many actors playing the role of Radha and Krishna but there is something different about this jodi which makes them the best. The actors' on-screen chemistry is just spot on, They really connect to each other while they are playing their characters. Also, both look young and beautiful which is an added advantage. There were also speculations about the couple dating, however, both have denied the reports and one of them said that the rumours have made their bond stronger and helped them play their characters well. Well, Sumedh and Mallika's pair is a match made in heaven and apart from on-screen, the duo will definitely make a wonderful pair in real life as well. What do you think about this amazing jodi? Tell us in the comments.