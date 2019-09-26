News

Here's why Salman Khan chose to have only celebs and not commoners for Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Salman Khan recently launched Bigg Boss 13. Show this season will witness many changes starting from the commoners to the location of the house, which is in Mumbai Itself.

 

In an interview with Indian Express, when asked Salman if not having commoners in the show will affect the popularity of the series then he said that he would be treating celebs like commoners. When prodded if the audience will miss the relatability factor, he said, "I don't know. But that aam aadmi connect is strong. Let's see. I am sure Colors will figure out something.

 

Speaking about the show, the same will air at 10:30 PM. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla are the confirmed BB contestants, and their promos are also out. Reliable reports suggest that Koena Mitra, Aarti Singh & Rashmi Desai are also confirmed, contestants.

